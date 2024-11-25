IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Faf Du Plessis Sold To Delhi Capitals At INR 2 Crore Base Price

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis headed to Delhi Capitals after the franchise bought him for his base price of INR 2 crore, on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. RCB did not use the Right-To-Match card for the 40-year-old batter. (Day 2 Auction Live Updates | More Cricket News)
Du Plessis, who led RCB to the playoffs in IPL 2024, had entered the mega auction after being released by the Bengaluru franchise and was included in the second set of capped batters.
Before his tenure with RCB, Du Plessis had a fruitful stint with the Chennai Super Kings, with whom the ex-Proteas skipper won IPL titles in 2018 and 2021. The top-order batter has amassed 4,571 runs in 145 IPL matches so far, which includes 37 fifties.
A total of 493 players are in the bidding on Monday, as 84 cricketers went under the hammer across 12 sets on the opening day. Not all 577 listed cricketers will at first be part of the action, as many will go through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.
The IPL 2025 mega auction is being televised on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It is being streamed live on JioCinema app and website in the country.