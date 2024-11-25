IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Faf Du Plessis Sold To Delhi Capitals At INR 2 Crore Base Price

A total of 493 players are in the bidding on Monday, as 84 cricketers went under the hammer across 12 sets on the opening day. Not all 577 listed cricketers will at first be part of the action, as many will go through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.