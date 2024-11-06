Lanka T10 Super League: Venue Announced For Inaugural Edition - Check Here

The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League will be played in the iconic hill capital of Kandy. (More Cricket News)
Accordingly, all games of the tournament will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, starting from 12th to 22nd December.
The Lanka T10 Super League, which is the newest addition to Sri Lanka's annual cricketing calendar, will feature the finest international stars alongside top Sri Lankan players, mixed with young and emerging stars.
The Colombo Strikers, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts, and Negombo Braves are the six teams competing in the tournament.
Each team will have a squad of a maximum of 17 players and a minimum of 15 players, including seven international players.
Pallekele International Cricket stadium, one of Sri Lanka's most scenic venues, has hosted international matches across all formats since its debut in 2010. The ground has proudly staged three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup games, and three ODI Asia Cup games. The venue, which is the home of the Kandy Bolts, is also the base for one of four Centers of Excellence of Sri Lanka Cricket, focusing on developing the game.