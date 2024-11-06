Lanka T10 Super League: Venue Announced For Inaugural Edition - Check Here

Pallekele International Cricket stadium, one of Sri Lanka's most scenic venues, has hosted international matches across all formats since its debut in 2010. The ground has proudly staged three ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup matches, nine ICC T20 World Cup games, and three ODI Asia Cup games. The venue, which is the home of the Kandy Bolts, is also the base for one of four Centers of Excellence of Sri Lanka Cricket, focusing on developing the game.