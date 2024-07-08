As the current Lanka Premier League adds excitement in the points table, yesterday Dambulla Sixers registered win against Colombo Strikers by eight wickets in match 10. (More Cricket News)
However, continuing their campaign in the current tournament icon players Glenn Phillips and Matheesha Pathirana were happy to share notes about what went right in their performance that could work well in the upcoming match.
Talking about conditions in the middle, New Zealand’s Icon Talent Glenn Phillips was quoted as saying in a release, “Todays wicket was rather good. Angelo Perera did a fantastic job of giving us a flying start. But I also want to say that even though we ultimately lost, Matheesha was excellent and the way he bowled in the final over helped us out."
Keeping the run rate ticking in their challenging match against Dambulla Sixers, he added, “I think the way the other boys batted around me helped. For me it’s about facing every bowl as it comes down. It greatly eased the task of keeping the runs going.”
Talking about Matheesha’s game changing moment, “I thought Matheesha was outstanding. It is of course a game of small matches and his bowling performance under duress was absolutely superb.
Three knocks are all that matters in a bounce and Matheesha’s over relied heavily on it.”
With six victories in the last nine head-to-head meetings of Lanka Premier League Dambulla Sixers had the advantage, though the Colombo Strikers squad quite gained to have the slight advantage in this match.
Sharing about the strategy Matheesha Pathirana wants to employ in future matches, the Srilankan talent shares, “My plan is bowling dot balls as my team also supported the same in the over. As a bonus I scored three wickets in my bounce. I will try and employ it even better in the coming days.”
Sharing about Colombo Strikers Captain Thisara Perara’s support, Matheesha said, “We just plan to execute our plans and also our captain has given good advices for us young bowlers. The plan is to stick with the same.”
Talking about keeping calm in high pressure bowls, “To be honest I’m not giving it too much thought, I’m just trying to carry out the strategy. Should it succeed, I will have command over the game if not my bowling will suffer.”
Some of the league’s best teams have presented the Colombo Strikers with fierce competition in the LPL 2024. Because of their seasoned rosters and tactical gameplay, teams like the Kandy Falcons, Galle Guardians and Kandy Kings have presented formidable obstacles.
There has been a high degree of skill and tactical depth displayed in all of the matches against these teams. The Colombo Strikers have proven themselves in the face of fierce competition frequently showcasing their adaptability and pressure-tolerant nature which has made their season-long journey exciting and competitive.