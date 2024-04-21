Captains Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis at the toss for the KKR vs RCB, match 36 of Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens. Photo: X/IPL

Captains Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis at the toss for the KKR vs RCB, match 36 of Indian Premier League 2024 at Eden Gardens. Photo: X/IPL