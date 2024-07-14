Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final

Jersey and Norway will lock horns in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B with the winner set to get a ticket to next year's European Qualifiers. (More Cricket News)
Both undefeated teams, Jersey and Norway have been ruthless so far in the tournament. Jersey won three games in Group A, all with a margin of above 100 runs. One of their matches was washed out.
Weather allowed Norway to play all four Group B matches and they have won all four of them.
Jersey have easily been the most dominating team in the tournament but Norway are not too far behind. Anil Parmar, Norway left-arm spinner, is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 11 wickets and eyes will again be on him for a good performance.
Here is how you can watch the Jersey Vs Norway ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier final.
When is Jersey Vs Norway ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B Final?
The Jersey Vs Norway T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B Final will take place on July 14, Sunday at 7:00 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv
Squads
Jersey: Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Scott Simpson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward
Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Kuruge Abeyrathna (wk), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Anil Parmar, Walid Ghauri, Javed Khan, Ibrahim Rahimi, Qamar Mushtaque, Vinay Ravi, Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ali Saleem, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Mandeep Singh