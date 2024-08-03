Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is all set to make a comeback in the upcoming domestic season representing Jharkhand, a cricbuzz report said. (More Cricket News)
After the 26-year-old made himself available, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association has included him in the 25 probables list for the season.
The decision to feature in the domestic circuit reportedly came after some of his well-wishers and nation selectors advising him on the same.
They have also stressed on the importance of game time that could potentially help him in not missing out on international opportunities.
He was a part of India’s home ODI World Cup squad but did not play a single game.
He also had refused to play for the state during the last season after the national selectors and the BCCI’s instructions, and had opted to prepare for the Indian Premier League at an academy in Baroda.
The domestic action begins with the Duleep Trophy on September 5 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.
However, Kishan is unlikely to be considered for the tournament after his refusal to play for his state.