Ireland Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Dublin

Catch the highlights of the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI match, right here

ireland cricket X windies 2nd odi
Ireland Vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in Dublin. Photo: X | Cricket Ireland
Here are the highlights of the Ireland vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match held at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday. The match was abandoned after the innings break due to heavy rain. Matthew Forde hit the joint-fastest half-century in ODI cricket, and Keacy Carty scored a ton to take his team's total to 352 runs. Ireland are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Catch the highlights of the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match On!

Brandon King and Lewis are at the crease, with King on strike. McCarthy opens the bowling. On the fourth ball to King, McCarthy delivers a fuller length outside off stump with no swing. King leans into the shot and drives it cleanly through the line for four runs, getting West Indies off the mark.

WI - 4/0 (1)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: How To Watch?

The Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will not be televised live in India. However, one can live stream the IRE vs WI 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: McCarthy Strikes!

Barry McCarthy got the first breakthrough of the match when he dismissed the opener batter Brandon King in the third over. Keacy Carty joined Evin Lewis at the crease.

WI - 36/1 (6)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Joshua Little Strikes!

Both openers are back to the pavilion. Joshua Little dismissed Evin Lewis in the eighth over when George Dockrell took a fine catch. Captain Shai Hope has replaced him at the crease and is looking to make a big partnership with Keacy Carty.

ENG - 77/2 (14)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: 100 Up For Windies

The batting duo of Shai Hope and Keacy Carty have added 55 runs so far for the third wicket and have take West Indies' score past 100 runs. They are eyeing a big total from here.

WI - 105/2 (20)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Fifty For Carty!

Liam McCarthy got his first wicket in the match when he got rid of the Windies captain Shai Hope. He missed his well-deserved half-century by just one run. Keacy Carty completed his alf-century and is looking to take Windies inning forward with Amir Jangoo.

WI - 165/3 (29)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Amir Jangoo Falls!

Keacy Carty and Amir Jangoo were looking good and taking Windies innings forward but George Dockrell dismissed him to break the partnership. Carty has accelerated his innings and is looking towards his ton. Justin Greaves is the new batter at the crease.

WI - 192/4 (34)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Carty Departs After Ton!

Keacy Carty completed his ton with a double off George Dockrell in the 35th over. That was is second ODI ton. He lost his wicket after that to Liam McCarthy. Roston Chase replaced him at the crease and he along with Justin Greaves are taking the Windies innings forward.

WI - 227/5 (40)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Matthew Forde Hits Sixes!

Roston Chase lost his wicket in the 43rd over and Matthew Forde replaced him at the crease. Forde targeted Joshua Little and hit four sixes in his over to accelerate the run-rate. The partnership between him and Greaves have been of more than 50 runs. They are eyeing a big total from here.

WI - 296/6 (46)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI Make 352/8

Matthew Forde's impactful knock of 58 runs off 19 balls including eight sixes and two fours turned the match in West Indies' favour. Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 44 runs and helped his team set a big target of 353 runs in Dublin.

WI - 352/8 (50)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: WI - 352/8 (50)

Keacy Carty - 102 (109), Matthew Forde - 58 (19) | Liam McCarthy: (9-0-66-3)

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match Delays Due To Rain

The start of the second inning was halted due to heavy rain in Dublin. Earlier, thanks to Matthew Forde's joint-fastest ODI fifty, West Indies set a target of 353 runs for Ireland.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: No Respite!

The rain has not stopped and the match remains halted. The players are still waiting for the start of the game. But there is no respite for the players of both teams. Stay tuned for further updates.

Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: No Positive News!

There is no positive news from the venue. The rain has stopped but there is a lot of wetness on the field. The super soppers are doing their work but there is no official word from the match officials yet.

That's All From Our Side!

The match has been abandoned due to heavy rain at the Castle Avenue in Dublin. The match was unable to start due to a wet outfield and the officials decided to end the match with no result.

The final ODI match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue. Until then, goodbye and take care!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss