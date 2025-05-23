Ireland Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Highlights: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Dublin

Ireland Vs West Indies 2nd ODI match in Dublin. Photo: X | Cricket Ireland

Here are the highlights of the Ireland vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match held at the Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday. The match was abandoned after the innings break due to heavy rain. Matthew Forde hit the joint-fastest half-century in ODI cricket, and Keacy Carty scored a ton to take his team's total to 352 runs. Ireland are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Catch the highlights of the Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

23 May 2025, 03:19:52 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update Ireland have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

23 May 2025, 03:19:52 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Thomas Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Liam McCarthy West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales 🪙: TOSS NEWS



Ireland have won the toss and will bowl first in the second ODI at Clontarf...#BackingGreen #TokenFi @solar_failte ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/aB9HLpTCBL — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 23, 2025

23 May 2025, 03:24:10 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match On! Brandon King and Lewis are at the crease, with King on strike. McCarthy opens the bowling. On the fourth ball to King, McCarthy delivers a fuller length outside off stump with no swing. King leans into the shot and drives it cleanly through the line for four runs, getting West Indies off the mark. WI - 4/0 (1)

23 May 2025, 03:30:40 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: How To Watch? The Ireland vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will not be televised live in India. However, one can live stream the IRE vs WI 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

23 May 2025, 03:47:57 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: McCarthy Strikes! Barry McCarthy got the first breakthrough of the match when he dismissed the opener batter Brandon King in the third over. Keacy Carty joined Evin Lewis at the crease. WI - 36/1 (6)

23 May 2025, 04:25:38 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Joshua Little Strikes! Both openers are back to the pavilion. Joshua Little dismissed Evin Lewis in the eighth over when George Dockrell took a fine catch. Captain Shai Hope has replaced him at the crease and is looking to make a big partnership with Keacy Carty. ENG - 77/2 (14)

23 May 2025, 04:52:49 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: 100 Up For Windies The batting duo of Shai Hope and Keacy Carty have added 55 runs so far for the third wicket and have take West Indies' score past 100 runs. They are eyeing a big total from here. WI - 105/2 (20)

23 May 2025, 05:29:01 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Fifty For Carty! Liam McCarthy got his first wicket in the match when he got rid of the Windies captain Shai Hope. He missed his well-deserved half-century by just one run. Keacy Carty completed his alf-century and is looking to take Windies inning forward with Amir Jangoo. WI - 165/3 (29)

23 May 2025, 05:56:30 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Amir Jangoo Falls! Keacy Carty and Amir Jangoo were looking good and taking Windies innings forward but George Dockrell dismissed him to break the partnership. Carty has accelerated his innings and is looking towards his ton. Justin Greaves is the new batter at the crease. WI - 192/4 (34)

23 May 2025, 06:17:31 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Carty Departs After Ton! Keacy Carty completed his ton with a double off George Dockrell in the 35th over. That was is second ODI ton. He lost his wicket after that to Liam McCarthy. Roston Chase replaced him at the crease and he along with Justin Greaves are taking the Windies innings forward. WI - 227/5 (40)

23 May 2025, 06:44:45 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Matthew Forde Hits Sixes! Roston Chase lost his wicket in the 43rd over and Matthew Forde replaced him at the crease. Forde targeted Joshua Little and hit four sixes in his over to accelerate the run-rate. The partnership between him and Greaves have been of more than 50 runs. They are eyeing a big total from here. WI - 296/6 (46)

23 May 2025, 07:18:58 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: WI Make 352/8 Matthew Forde's impactful knock of 58 runs off 19 balls including eight sixes and two fours turned the match in West Indies' favour. Justin Greaves remained unbeaten on 44 runs and helped his team set a big target of 353 runs in Dublin. WI - 352/8 (50)

23 May 2025, 07:20:27 pm IST Innings Break! Brief Score: WI - 352/8 (50) Keacy Carty - 102 (109), Matthew Forde - 58 (19) | Liam McCarthy: (9-0-66-3)

23 May 2025, 07:47:48 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match Delays Due To Rain The start of the second inning was halted due to heavy rain in Dublin. Earlier, thanks to Matthew Forde's joint-fastest ODI fifty, West Indies set a target of 353 runs for Ireland.

23 May 2025, 08:46:21 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: No Respite! The rain has not stopped and the match remains halted. The players are still waiting for the start of the game. But there is no respite for the players of both teams. Stay tuned for further updates.

23 May 2025, 09:31:36 pm IST Ireland Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: No Positive News! There is no positive news from the venue. The rain has stopped but there is a lot of wetness on the field. The super soppers are doing their work but there is no official word from the match officials yet.