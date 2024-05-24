Ireland cricket team leading the points table with five points is now ready to face the third-placed Netherlands in the last match of the tri-nation T20I series on May 24, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
The Paul Stirling-led Ireland are mathematically the winner of the ongoing One-off Tournaments T20I series. They won two matches and ended one with no result due to rain. In the previous match, Ireland defeated Scotland once again by 5 wickets.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands are experiencing a disappointing end to the series. they started off on a winning note securing a 41-run victory against Scotland but then faced two defeats.
When is Ireland Vs Netherlands, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?
The second match between Ireland and Netherlands in the tri-nation T20I series will take place at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague on May 24, Friday 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Ireland Vs Netherlands, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?
The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.
Squads:
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)
Ireland: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.