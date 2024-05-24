Cricket

Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The last match in the six-match tri-nation T20I series between Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland has arrived. Here's how, when and where you can watch the Ireland Vs Netherlands match live

X | Ireland cricket
Ireland cricket team in action during Netherland's tri-nation T20I series. Photo: X | Ireland cricket
info_icon

Ireland cricket team leading the points table with five points is now ready to face the third-placed Netherlands in the last match of the tri-nation T20I series on May 24, Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The Paul Stirling-led Ireland are mathematically the winner of the ongoing One-off Tournaments T20I series. They won two matches and ended one with no result due to rain. In the previous match, Ireland defeated Scotland once again by 5 wickets.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are experiencing a disappointing end to the series. they started off on a winning note securing a 41-run victory against Scotland but then faced two defeats.

When is Ireland Vs Netherlands, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The second match between Ireland and Netherlands in the tri-nation T20I series will take place at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague on May 24, Friday 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Ireland Vs Netherlands, T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024?

The Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website in India. Unfortunately, there will be no broadcasting of the matches on any TV channel in India.

Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain/wicket-keeper), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi (wicket-keeper)

Ireland: Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  4. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
  5. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  2. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  3. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
  4. Steven Spielberg's New Movie To Come Out In May 2026
  5. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  2. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  3. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
  4. IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made
  5. Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Indian Compound Mixed Team Enters Final
World News
  1. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  2. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  4. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  5. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis