IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling

“If you have seen any of these auctions of cricketers, what is there? It is just a gamble really. You don’t know how they (the players) are going to play at the end of it. It is just some information, some statistics which are given to you and you make these astronomical bids. If that is not gambling, what is it? That is permissible, but when you talk of some other activity, it is frowned upon,” said Justice Sen.