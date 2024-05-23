Cricket

IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR Break RCB Hearts To Setup SRH Clash In Qualifier 2 - Data Debrief

The Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Friday, aiming for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, after their four-wicket victory in Ahmedabad

Yashasvi Jaiswal guided Rajasthan Royals to victory on Wednesday
info_icon

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone before Rovman Powell sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru crashing out of the Indian Premier League playoffs on Wednesday. (Scorecard | As It Happened)

The Royals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Friday, aiming for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders, after their four-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli made 33 to go with Rajat Patidar's 34 and a 17-ball 32 from Mahipal Lomror as RCB's batters failed to capitalise on their strong starts, finishing on 172-8.

Avesh Khan led the impressive Royals bowling line-up with 3-44, as well as an economical 2-19 from Ravichandran Ashwin, teeing up a routine chase for Rajasthan with an over to spare.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaiswal crafted a fine 45 – including eight boundaries – to ease any nerves, while middle-order hitters Riyan Parag and impact sub Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 36 and 26 respectively.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed both Paraj and Hetmyer for his 2-33 but Rajasthan were already in full control, even after slipping to 160-6 with two overs remaining.

That platform allowed Powell to come in and blast 16 off just eight balls, slamming Lockie Ferguson (1-37) for two fours and a maximum – ending in-form RCB's playoff hopes at the first post-season hurdle.

Rajasthan had lost four matches consecutively before this meeting against RCB, who had won six straight, but now only Pat Cummins' Sunrisers stand in the way of Rajasthan and the IPL final.

Data Debrief: Chahal makes RR history

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive four overs, conceding 43 runs in the first innings, though it was his one wicket of Kohli that will live long in the memory.

The Royals leg-spinner moved onto 66 IPL dismissals with the wicket of the Indian great, the most in Rajasthan history after surpassing Siddharth Trivedi's 65.

