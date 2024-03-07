Cricket

Girls Need To 'Feel Inspired': Shafali Verma's Special International Women's Day 2024 Message

Shafali Verma was part of the India women's team that faced Australia in the final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on International Women's Day

PTI
March 7, 2024
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during their Women's Premier League 2024 match against Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 3, 2024. Photo: PTI
Delhi Capitals' swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma is hoping to see plenty of spectators, especially girls, turn up for their WPL match against UP Warriorz and "feel inspired" on International Women's Day in Delhi on Friday. (WPL 2024 | Schedule And Points Table)

With four wins and a loss in five matches so far, Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the points table, and they will look to extend their winning run.

Speaking about playing the match on the occasion of International Women's Day, Shafali said, "I think the last time I played a game on International Women's Day was during the T20 World Cup final in Australia.

"The stadium was packed, and I hope tomorrow as well, many people turn up, especially girls. We will aim to play well and women feel inspired by us and excel in their respective fields."

Shafali, who scored a quickfire 28 off 12 balls in the team's 29-run win over Mumbai Indians in the previous outing, spoke about the experience of playing the maiden WPL match at home ground.

"I began my journey from here, my U16 domestic career started at this ground. When I looked around, all my childhood memories came alive. It was a big moment for me and an amazing experience playing here after six years," Shafali said in a press release issued by the franchise.

"Despite the weekday, the crowd turned up in large numbers. It's a really big thing for us. I hope it continues the same way and they keep supporting and motivating us," she added.

In their previous outing against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals registered a commanding nine-wicket win in Bengaluru.

As the home side aims to complete the double over UP Warriorz, the 20-year-old batter said, "We have been executing our plans as a team and as an individual, and that is what helping us win matches. The focus will remain the same, if we execute our plans, keep things simple and have that self-belief, we will win again."

