Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Virat Kohli on phone, as Rohit Sharma watches on after India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Photo: X/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Virat Kohli on phone, as Rohit Sharma watches on after India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Photo: X/Narendra Modi