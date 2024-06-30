The euphoria of India's iconic triumph at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has caught on with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulating the Men In Blue for their historic victory, the PM had special words of praise for outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid and the T20I-retiring duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (IND Vs SA Final Highlights | Full T20 WC Coverage)
In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi extolled the virtues of Dravid, Kohli and Sharma, adding that he was happy to have spoken with them on phone to wish them personally for the trophy.
Stating that India showed excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament, Modi wrote: "Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today."
He added that T20I cricket will miss Kohli but the veteran "will continue to motivate the new generation of players". The message read: "Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game."
Showering plaudits on Dravid, Modi said that the India legend's incredible coaching journey "has shaped the success of Indian cricket". He added: "His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him."
India beat South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling finale to lift the T20 World Cup trophy after a 17-year wait.