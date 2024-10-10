Teammates congratulate India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh centre, after she took a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Sugandika Kumari during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Smriti Mandhana takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Udeshika Prabodhani during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Renuka Thakur dives to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Indian players celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Smriti Mandhana reacts after she was runout by Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Shafali Verma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.