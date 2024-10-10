Cricket

Women's T20 WC: India Beat Sri Lanka In Dubai - In Pics

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit a robust half century against Sri Lanka to give India its biggest victory at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Kaur, who won her first toss in the tournament and elected to bat, smashed an unbeaten 52 off 27 balls that propelled India to 172-3. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 90 in 19.5 overs to lose its third successive game in the tournament. The big win bettered India’s previous best 79-run victory against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition of the tournament and also lifted its net run-rate to 0.576 after two wins and a shocking loss to New Zealand in group A. India is at No. 2 with four points and Wednesday’s big win has kept its hopes alive for a place in the semi-finals.