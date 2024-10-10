Cricket

Women's T20 WC: India Beat Sri Lanka In Dubai - In Pics

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit a robust half century against Sri Lanka to give India its biggest victory at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Kaur, who won her first toss in the tournament and elected to bat, smashed an unbeaten 52 off 27 balls that propelled India to 172-3. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 90 in 19.5 overs to lose its third successive game in the tournament. The big win bettered India’s previous best 79-run victory against Bangladesh in the 2014 edition of the tournament and also lifted its net run-rate to 0.576 after two wins and a shocking loss to New Zealand in group A. India is at No. 2 with four points and Wednesday’s big win has kept its hopes alive for a place in the semi-finals.

Women's T20 WC: Richa Ghosh centre, after she took a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Sugandika Kumari | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Teammates congratulate India's wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh centre, after she took a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Sugandika Kumari during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lankas Udeshika Prabodhani
Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Udeshika Prabodhani | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Smriti Mandhana takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Udeshika Prabodhani during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Renuka Thakur dives to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lankas Kavisha Dilhari
Women's T20 WC: Renuka Thakur dives to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Renuka Thakur dives to take a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Indian players celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Nilakshika Silva
Women's T20 WC: Indian players celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Indian players celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Sri Lankas Kavisha Dilhari bats against India
Women's T20 WC: Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari bats against India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Indias Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas Harshitha Samarawickrama
Women's T20 WC: India's Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Renuka Thakur celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana reacts after she was runout by Sri Lankas captain Chamari Athapaththu
Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana reacts after she was runout by Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Smriti Mandhana reacts after she was runout by Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her fifty runs
Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her fifty runs | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Smriti Mandhana, left, celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary
Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 WC: Indias Shafali Verma bats against Sri Lanka
Women's T20 WC: India's Shafali Verma bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Shafali Verma bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

