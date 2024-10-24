India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2

Afghanistan A started their Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on a high defeating Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in their first two matches. However, the Darwish Rasooli-led side was handed a shock defeat in their final group game by Hong Kong. The Afghans will be eager to get back their mojo going into the knockout stages. India A have been the best side in the tournament so far and Afghanistan A will have a tough time containing them in the semifinals.