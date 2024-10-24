Cricket

India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2

Check out when and where you can watch the India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match

India A vs Afghanistan A
India A team in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024. Photo: X/BCCI
An unbeaten India A will take on Afghanistan A to decide the second finalist of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The first semifinal of the tournament will take place between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A while Indians will take field in the second one against the Afghans.

India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament which started with six teams, two of which have been eliminated. After defeating Pakistan A in their campaign opener, Tilak Varma and Co easily earned two more victories, first against UAE and then against hosts Oman.

India A Vs Oman. - X | BCCI
India A Vs Oman Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Ayush Badoni Shines As IND Blues Beat Oman By 6 Wickets

BY Uzma Fatima

Afghanistan A started their Emerging Asia Cup 2024 on a high defeating Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A in their first two matches. However, the Darwish Rasooli-led side was handed a shock defeat in their final group game by Hong Kong. The Afghans will be eager to get back their mojo going into the knockout stages. India A have been the best side in the tournament so far and Afghanistan A will have a tough time containing them in the semifinals.

Afghanistan A Squad: Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah, Abdul Rahman

India A Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Tilak Varma(c), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vaibhav Arora, Aaqib Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Check out when and where you can watch the India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match.

India A Vs Afghanistan A semifinal live streaming

When and where is the India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match?

TheIndia A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match is on Friday, October 25 from 7:00pm IST. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman's capital Muscat.

How to watch the India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match?

The India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar application and website. The India A Vs Afghanistan A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 match will also be shown live on TV on Star Sports Network.

