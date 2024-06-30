Cricket

IND-W vs RSA-W, One-Off Test Day 2: India Post Record 603/6, South Africa Trail By 367 Runs

India broke the record of highest total in international women's cricket as they posted a mammoth 603/6 before declaring their innings in the one-off Test against South Africa in Chennai. India broke Australia's record of highest total of 575 for nine declared against South Africa in Perth this February. In reply, the visitors fought hard to reach 236/4 at the end of Day 2.