IND-W vs RSA-W, One-Off Test Day 2: India Post Record 603/6, South Africa Trail By 367 Runs

South Africa’s Suné Luus and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's bowler Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Sneh Rana bowls a delivery during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's bowler Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Anneke Bosch during the second day of a one-off women's test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Marizanne Kapp plays a shot on the second day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's Sune Luus celebrates her half century on the second day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot on the second day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's Richa Ghosh plays a shot on the second day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half century on the second day of a one-off test cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.