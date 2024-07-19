India women are set to kickstart their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with match 2 against the arch-rivals Pakistan at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Pakistan women's captain Nida Dar won the toss and opted to bat first against the neighbours. Indian women will be bowling first.
Playing XIs:
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh
Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah
There was bounce and pace for the pacers in the first match and conditions are most likely to be similar for this match as well. The dimensions are 65 metres all around the ground. There is a little wind which can play a crucial role in the match.
India have done three changes in the team of that they played against South Africa in the last T20I. Jemimah Rodrigues is included in the playing XI despite various speculations.