IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 42 Runs To Seal The Series 4-1 - In Pics

Asked to bat first, India made 167 in 20 overs thanks to Sanju Samson's gritty knock of 58 runs off 45 balls. Shivam Dube also played a crucial cameo of 26 off 12 balls to set a competitive target for Zimbabwe in the series finale in Harare on Sunday. In response, Zimbabwe lost two wickets early in the powerplay thanks to Mukesh Kumar. Dion Myers and Faraz Akram kept their hopes alive but the target proved too much in the end as Zimbabwe lost the match by 42 runs. Shivam Dube also grabbed a couple of wickets and was awarded with the Player of the Match. Kumar took four wickets in the match. Washington Sundar was given the Player of the Series award.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I Cricket | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 cricket series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports club, in Harare.

Indian players celebrate with the trophy
Sanjay Samson in action against Zimbabwe
Indian players celebrate a wicket
Washington Sundar in action against Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh in action during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe bowler Sikandar Raza
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava celebrates a wicket against India
Shubman Gill plays a shot against Zimbabwe
