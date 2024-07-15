Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 42 Runs To Seal The Series 4-1 - In Pics

Asked to bat first, India made 167 in 20 overs thanks to Sanju Samson's gritty knock of 58 runs off 45 balls. Shivam Dube also played a crucial cameo of 26 off 12 balls to set a competitive target for Zimbabwe in the series finale in Harare on Sunday. In response, Zimbabwe lost two wickets early in the powerplay thanks to Mukesh Kumar. Dion Myers and Faraz Akram kept their hopes alive but the target proved too much in the end as Zimbabwe lost the match by 42 runs. Shivam Dube also grabbed a couple of wickets and was awarded with the Player of the Match. Kumar took four wickets in the match. Washington Sundar was given the Player of the Series award.