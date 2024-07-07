Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics

Zimbabwe beat the young Indian side by 13 runs in the first T20 international of the bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side invited Sikandar Raza & Co. to bat first and restricted them to 115/9 after 20 overs. The wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande's 29 runs off 25 balls helped Zimbabwe post a respectable total on the board. The Indian batting lineup which included three debutants - Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, collapsed completely. Washington Sundar kept the hopes alive but he was unable to take India home. Men In Blue will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday.