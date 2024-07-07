Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics

Zimbabwe beat the young Indian side by 13 runs in the first T20 international of the bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side invited Sikandar Raza & Co. to bat first and restricted them to 115/9 after 20 overs. The wicket-keeper batter Clive Madande's 29 runs off 25 balls helped Zimbabwe post a respectable total on the board. The Indian batting lineup which included three debutants - Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, collapsed completely. Washington Sundar kept the hopes alive but he was unable to take India home. Men In Blue will face Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Sunday.

Zimbabwe India T20 Cricket Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe players celebrate an Indian wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club.

1/6
India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket
India Zimbabwe T20 Cricket Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Indian batsman Avesh Khan reacts after been dismissed during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports club.

2/6
India vs Zimbabwe
India vs Zimbabwe Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe's batsman Clive Madande, left, plays a shot during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club.

3/6
Zimbabwe vs India
Zimbabwe vs India Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, left, and Zimbabwean batsman Dion Myers in action during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports club.

4/6
IND vs ZIM
IND vs ZIM Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwean batsman Brian Bennet bats the ball during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club.

5/6
ZIM vs IND
ZIM vs IND Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

India players gather after taking their first wicket during the T20 cricket match against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports club.

6/6
India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I
India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe cricket captain Sikandar Razar, left, and India captain Shubman Gill pose with the trophy before their first cricket T20 match at Harare Sports club.

