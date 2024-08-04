IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

In the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elects to bat first against India at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (Streaming | Scorecard | Live Match Blog )
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Captains Statement After Toss:
Asalanka: "We will bat first. I think so, it's looks similar to the other day. Not much as a different as a captain for this game. Kamindu and Vandersay come in for Hasaranga and Shiraz."
Rohit: "It's okay (on having to chase again), we know what to expect when we chase. It has to be. You cannot always go and play with the same mindset and same way. You have to adapt to the conditions and then play freely. That's the most important thing (to play with freedom) we want to do as a team. Same XI. Not really worried we didn't pull off the last game. Both teams played well, result not going in favour was fair for that game."
The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka ended in a dramatic tie, a first in their head-to-head history. Chasing a target of 231 runs, India fell just short, being bowled out for 230 in 47.5 overs.
With only one run needed and 15 balls remaining, Shivan Dube and Arshdeep Singh were at the crease with two wickets in hand. However, Charith Asalanka delivered a thrilling finish by taking out both Indian batters in consecutive deliveries, resulting in the match ending in a tie.