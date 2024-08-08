Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics

Sri Lanka defeated India by 110 runs in the third and final ODI to take the bilateral series 2-0 on Wednesday. Batting first, the hosts set a 249-run target for the visitors thanks to the crucial fifties of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis. Debutant Riyan Parag took three wickets for India. In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start but lost his wicket soon. Dunith Wellalage took four quick wickets to break the Indian middle-order. Washington Sundar's valiant 30 off 25 balls kept India's defeat away for some time. India were eventually restricted to 138 runs in 26.1 overs. This was Gautam Gambhir's first ODI series as India's head coach and Sri Lanka won their first bilateral series against India after 27 years.