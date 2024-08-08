Cricket

IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics

Sri Lanka defeated India by 110 runs in the third and final ODI to take the bilateral series 2-0 on Wednesday. Batting first, the hosts set a 249-run target for the visitors thanks to the crucial fifties of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis. Debutant Riyan Parag took three wickets for India. In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start but lost his wicket soon. Dunith Wellalage took four quick wickets to break the Indian middle-order. Washington Sundar's valiant 30 off 25 balls kept India's defeat away for some time. India were eventually restricted to 138 runs in 26.1 overs. This was Gautam Gambhir's first ODI series as India's head coach and Sri Lanka won their first bilateral series against India after 27 years.

Sri Lankan team members celebrate their win over India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lankan team members celebrate their win over India in the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Washington Sundar plays a shot against Sri Lanka
Washington Sundar plays a shot against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Riyan Parag is bowled out during the third ODI against Sri Lanka
Riyan Parag is bowled out during the third ODI against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Riyan Parag is bowled out during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel
Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of Axar Patel | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant
Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Sri Lanka during 3rd ODI
Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Sri Lanka during 3rd ODI | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs against India
Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs as Kamindu Mendis watches during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankas captain Charith Asalanka
Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis plays a shot against India
Kusal Mendis plays a shot against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Avishka Fernando hits a six during the third ODI against India
Avishka Fernando hits a six during the third ODI against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

| Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third ODI against India
Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third ODI against India | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

