IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics

Sri Lankan team members celebrate their win over India in the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Riyan Parag is bowled out during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs as Kamindu Mendis watches during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.