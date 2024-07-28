Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics

India kickstarted their tour of Sri Lanka with a 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Asked to bat first, Men In Blue posted 213 runs on the board thanks to newly appointed full-time T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 26-ball 58 and Rishabh Pant's crucial knock of 49 runs. Sri Lanka started well with the openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis but none of the other batters were able to spend more time at the crease. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 170 runs in 19.2 overs as Riyan Parag took three wickets whereas Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel shared two wickets each. India are leading the three-match T20I series with 1-0.

IND vs SL: 1st T20I Match Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Indian players celebrate after winning the first T20 International cricket match over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.

SL vs IND: 1st T20I Match
SL vs IND: 1st T20I Match Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulates bowler Riyan Parag as they celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I Match
India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I Match Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs India: 1st T20I Match
Sri Lanka vs India: 1st T20I Match Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankas Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Indias Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's Rishabh Pant slips his bat off during the first T20 International cricket match of a series between India and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.

IND vs SL
IND vs SL Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

SL vs IND
SL vs IND Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his fifty runs during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs India
Sri Lanka vs India Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

