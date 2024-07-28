Cricket

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics

India kickstarted their tour of Sri Lanka with a 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Asked to bat first, Men In Blue posted 213 runs on the board thanks to newly appointed full-time T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 26-ball 58 and Rishabh Pant's crucial knock of 49 runs. Sri Lanka started well with the openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis but none of the other batters were able to spend more time at the crease. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 170 runs in 19.2 overs as Riyan Parag took three wickets whereas Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel shared two wickets each. India are leading the three-match T20I series with 1-0.