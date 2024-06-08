Recently, during the India vs Ireland match, which was held at the same venue in New York, Indian captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt after scoring a half-century in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup. Rohit was struck on the upper arm by a delivery from Josh Little in the ninth over of the chase. Despite the injury, he hit the next two balls for six before walking off, having scored 52 off 37 balls in extremely challenging batting conditions.