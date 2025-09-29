IND Vs PAK Final, Asia Cup 2025: A Night To Remember For Indian Fans

Team India mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Team India players mimic holding up a trophy as they celebrate after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
An official removes the winners' trophy from the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Team India poses for a photograph after winning the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, takes a selfie with teammates Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Abhishek Sharma after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Fans celebrate after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
Fans celebrate after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan , in Prayagraj.
Fans celebrate India's win in the Asia Cup final match against Pakistan, in Nagpur.
Fans hold the national flag while making their way on a two-wheeler after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan, in New Delhi.
Fans celebrate after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan, in Jammu.
Fans gather to celebrate after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan, near India Gate, in New Delhi.
Dignitaries waiting on the presentation platform talk to the umpires as India players refused to reappear for the trophy presentation after they won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.