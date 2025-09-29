Cricket

IND Vs PAK Final, Asia Cup 2025: A Night To Remember For Indian Fans

From roaring stadiums to jubilant street parades, Indian fans lit up the night as the Suryakumar Yadav-led India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28). After dismissing Pakistan for 146 all out, India chased the target down with two balls to spare for a five-wicket win in Dubai, UAE. Tilak Varma took home the player of the match award, while Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav claimed the batting and bowling honours. Capture the jubilant moments, from on-field glory to off-field euphoria, as the 'Men in Blue' won the Asia Cup title, again, for a record-extending ninth time.