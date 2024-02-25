IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Rajasthan Royals Academy Product Shoaib Bashir Finally Reaping His Rewards

Post the conclusion of day two, former skipper and centurion in Ranchi, Joe Root sang praises of the young spinner.

"The way he (Bashir) bowls is a great little insight into his character and personality, he is quite cheeky and great fun to be around.

"There's clearly a huge amount of skill in what he does, as he proved with the way he bowled for not just small spells but a long period of time," Root said.