Cricket

IND Vs BAN, T20I: Najmul Shanto Explains Why Bangladesh Batters Struggle To Score 180+ Runs

Captain Najmul Shanto feels that tracks in Bangladesh aren't conducive for big scoring games of T20 and that has affected their collective batting performance

najmul-shanto-india-vs-bangladesh-t20i-ap-photo
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Gwalior, India, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has candidly admitted that his team doesn't know how to consistently post 180-plus totals in a T20 game. (More Cricket News)

Batting has been Bangladesh's weak link for a while, especially their approach in the powerplay. They struggled to 39 for two in six overs on Sunday night before managing a below-par 127. India chased that down in just 11.5 overs to go 1-0 up in the series.

"We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last 10 years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home."

Shanto feels that tracks in Bangladesh aren't conducive for big scoring games of T20 and that has affected their collective batting performance.

"We play on 140-150 wickets at home. Our batters don't know how to score 180 runs. I won't blame just the wickets, but we have to consider skills and mentality," Shanto said following the crushing loss.

The batters' shot selection was also questioned with the likes of Litton Das falling to ordinary shots.

"I wouldn't say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven't done well in this format for a long time, but I don't believe we are such a bad team," said Shanto.

"I don't want to talk about any individual player. I think the batting unit didn't do well today. There will be aggression in the way we approach our scoring, but sometimes we have to select the deliveries correctly. We will think about it, but we can't rush in changing our approach."

Shanto went on to say that their powerplay approach needs to be reviewed with the opening stands having contributed only 69 runs in the last eight innings.

"Powerplay is definitely a worry. The approach we talked about (before the game), it will be successful if we make a good start with the bat.

"We have to keep the wickets in the first six overs, and score runs in those. Otherwise those coming in next, it becomes too challenging for them. We have struggled in the powerplay. Those batting in the power play must take more responsibility," said the southpaw.

Arshdeep Singh dominated Bangladesh's batters on Sunday - null
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: How Arshdeep Set Up India Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Rookier Indian pacer Mayank Yadav made a promising debut on Sunday, generating speeds close to 150kmph in his first competitive game in five months.

He hurried the batters but Shanto said they are used to facing such speed in the nets.

“We have some similar fast bowlers in the nets. I don’t think we were too worried about (Mayank Yadav). But he is a good bowler," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, T20I: Najmul Shanto Explains Why Bangladesh Batters Struggle To Score 180+ Runs
  2. Sanath Jayasuriya Appointed Full-time Sri Lanka Head Coach Till 2026 T20 World Cup
  3. West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata
  4. IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  5. St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction
Football News
  1. Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics
  2. Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
  4. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  5. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Election 2024: NC-Cong Confident Of 50 Seats, BJP Aiming For 35 And Coalition Govt
  2. RG Kar Doctor Rape & Murder: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Accused Sanjay Roy
  3. Mumbai's 1st Underground Metro From BKC To Aarey Opens For Public
  4. Maldives President In India: Muizzu Meets Modi, RuPay Launch And Resetting Bilateral Ties | Day 2 Highlights
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Distributes 'Revris', Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine' Gov Model At Janta Ki Adalat | Key Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands