Australia's batter Oliver Peake celebrates his half century during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Australia's batter Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Australia's batter Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Australia's batter Alex Lee Young plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's batter Harvansh Singh celebrates his century during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.