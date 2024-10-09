Cricket

IND U19 Vs AUS U19, 2nd Youth Test: Pangalia's Stunning Show with Anmolijeet Takes India To 492 - In Pics

Saurashta’s Harvansh Singh Pangalia displayed his class and maturity to notch up a brilliant hundred, helping India reach 492 against Australia on Day 2 of the second youth Test. Singh scored 117 from just 143, smashing six sixes and seven fours. He alongside Anmolijeet Singh added 90 runs for the last wicket in just 107 balls. In response, Australia are in a spot of bother at the end of Day 2, scoring 142/3 after 44 overs, trailing the hosts by 350 runs.

IND-19 vs AUS-19: Australia's batter Oliver Peake celebrates his half century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Australia's batter Oliver Peake celebrates his half century during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

2/5
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Australias batter Oliver Peake plays a shot
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Australia's batter Oliver Peake plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Australia's batter Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

3/5
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Australia's batter Oliver Peake plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

4/5
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Australias batter Alex Lee Young plays a shot
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Australia's batter Alex Lee Young plays a shot | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Australia's batter Alex Lee Young plays a shot during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

5/5
IND-19 vs AUS-19: Indias batter Harvansh Singh celebrates his century
IND-19 vs AUS-19: India's batter Harvansh Singh celebrates his century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batter Harvansh Singh celebrates his century during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

