Cricket

IND U19 Vs AUS U19, 2nd Youth Test: Pangalia's Stunning Show with Anmolijeet Takes India To 492 - In Pics

Saurashta’s Harvansh Singh Pangalia displayed his class and maturity to notch up a brilliant hundred, helping India reach 492 against Australia on Day 2 of the second youth Test. Singh scored 117 from just 143, smashing six sixes and seven fours. He alongside Anmolijeet Singh added 90 runs for the last wicket in just 107 balls. In response, Australia are in a spot of bother at the end of Day 2, scoring 142/3 after 44 overs, trailing the hosts by 350 runs.