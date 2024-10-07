Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

India were up against their neighbours Pakistan in the day match while in the evening, former champions West Indies met debutants Scotland

india-vs-pakistan-women-t20-world-cup-2024-x-bcci-women
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: X| BCCI Women
info_icon

Two matches took place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, October 6. India were up against their neighbours Pakistan in the day match while in the evening, former champions West Indies met debutants Scotland. (Highlights | More Cricket NewsFull Coverage)

In the first match of the day, Indian bowlers put up a superb show to restrict Pakistan to just 105/8. Pacer Arundhati Reddy took three wickets while off-spinner Shreyanka Patil picked up two scalps.

After a big loss to New Zealand in the opening game, fans wanted the Indian side to notch up a net run rate-boosting victory against Pakistan. However, Pakistani bowlers would not let Indian batters run away with the match.

Jemimah Rodrigues (left) plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India in Dubai. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Explains India's Defensive Approach In Pakistan Win

BY PTI

India were slow but steady and eventually crossed the line on the fifth ball of the penultimate over to get their first win of the tournament. Just before the end of the match Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh got injured and went back retired hurt holding her neck. Shafali top-scored for India with 32 while Kaur got 29.

Arundhati Reddy was given the Player Of The Match award.

In the evening duel, Scotland and West Indies went head to head after having already lost their opening matches.

Scots could never get going after chosing to bat first. West Indies leg spinner Afy Fletcher picked up three wickets and a stuttering Scotland batting line-up could only post 99 runs in their innings.

West Indies wanted to give their net run rate a big boost and they did exactly that. In the first 50 balls, the Caribbean side could only get 59 runs for the loss of four wickets. However, the next 20 balls saw them scoring 42 runs without any loss, and they wrapped up the win in just 12 overs. Qiana Joseph (31 from 18), Deandra Dottin (28* from 15) and Chinelle Henry (18* from 10) played quickfire cameos to hand West Indies a much-needed win.

Chinelle Henry, who had also bowled a tight spell of 10 runs in four overs with a wicket, was adjudged the Player Of The Match.

Check out all the action and highlights from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, HERE.

Women's T20 World Cup Updated Points Table

Photo: OutlookIndia
info_icon

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

