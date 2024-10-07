West Indies wanted to give their net run rate a big boost and they did exactly that. In the first 50 balls, the Caribbean side could only get 59 runs for the loss of four wickets. However, the next 20 balls saw them scoring 42 runs without any loss, and they wrapped up the win in just 12 overs. Qiana Joseph (31 from 18), Deandra Dottin (28* from 15) and Chinelle Henry (18* from 10) played quickfire cameos to hand West Indies a much-needed win.