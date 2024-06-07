Cricket

T20 World Cup: 'You Feel Like A Burden For Not Playing' - Archer Opens Up On Injury Struggles

Jofra Archer hopes to help England during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in his native West Indies, where Jos Buttler's reigning champions resume their title defence against Australia on Saturday

Jofra Archer opened up on the difficulties he experienced during his injury lay-off.
info_icon

Jofra Archer's countless injury struggles in recent years left the bowler feeling like he was "a burden" to England. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The fast bowler announced himself to the cricketing world five years ago, with an inspired display helping England to World Cup glory.

However, a string of injury issues - notably stress fractures in his right elbow and back - has seen his appearances limited and prevented him from truly building on that momentum.

Nevertheless, throughout his rehabilitation, England have stuck by Archer, who said he was hurt by the widespread criticism he received during his absence, handing him a fresh two-year contract in the latter part of 2023.

The 29-year-old hopes to repay that faith during the T20 World Cup in his native West Indies, where the reigning champions resume their title defence against Australia on Saturday.

"Sometimes, you feel like a burden not playing," he said. "I've seen a few comments as well, people saying, 'He's on the longest paid holiday I've ever seen'.

"You try not to let it get to you, but you can ignore 100 of them and then sometimes the 101st is the straw that breaks the camel's back.

"I found it a little worrying, not about my body, just the external stuff. I've changed a lot of my social media stuff just so you don't see a lot, but there's a little that always filters through. You've just got to keep going.

"I've got a PDF file of every single game I'm supposed to play from now until next summer, they've really planned out almost everything.

"Probably the only thing they haven't planned out is the showers I take! Even when I wasn't playing, they gave me targets that I'd keep trying to tick off, and it's really nice that they're actually falling into place."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rahul Gandhi Reviews Congress Performance In Karnataka In LS Polls
  2. 3 Killed As Scorpio Collides With E-Rickshaw In UP's Sultanpur
  3. Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet Against Six Accused
  4. Atishi Accuses Haryana Of 'Conspiring' Against Delhi For Reducing Water Share Amid Crisis
  5. Excise Case: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader Kavitha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Opens On His Plans To Move In With GF Lekha Washington After ‘Living Solo’ For Five Years
  2. Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Undergo Intense Training For YRF Spy Universe Film, To Shoot In Mumbai And UK
  3. Mary Kom Shares Her Childhood Story With Kapil Sharma; Saina Nehwal Says 'Badminton Chose Me'
  4. Saloni Batra Relished 'Delicious Delhi Food' And Playing Pranks With Cast Of 'Gaanth'
  5. Ektaa Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Venkateswara Temple On Her 49th Birthday
Sports News
  1. GIB 0-0 WAL: Rob Page Understands Wales Fans' Frustrations After Gibraltar Draw
  2. T20 World Cup: 'You Feel Like A Burden For Not Playing' - Archer Opens Up On Injury Struggles
  3. NED Vs CAN, International Friendly: Netherlands Thrash Canada 4-0 - In Pics
  4. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  5. Surya Sagar Becomes First Indian To Win Golden Ticket To World League of Fighters
World News
  1. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  2. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  3. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  4. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  5. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'The Most Successful Alliance In India's History', Says PM Modi; Allies Elect Him As NDA Leader