Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group A Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan in a round 3, Group A encounter of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Rajkot on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
Rajasthan are placed second in the eight-team Group A, having won both their games so far. Hyderabad are in fifth position with one win from two matches to their name.
Rajasthan first beat Bihar by 108 runs, then thumped Mizoram by 62 runs. As for Hyderabad, they thrashed Meghalaya by 179 runs but then lost to Bengal by eight wickets.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Prateek Reddy(w), Chama V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Saranu Nishanth, Rahul Radesh, Aman Rao, Rohit Rayudu, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi
Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Bharat Sharma(w), Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror(c), Kartik Sharma, Zubair Ali khan, Deepak Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Adityarajsinh Rathore, Aniket Choudhary, Sumit Godara, Ram Mohan Chouhan
Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan game be played?
The Hyderabad vs Rajasthan game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11am IST.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Rajasthan match be live streamed?
The Hyderabad vs Rajasthan match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.