Robin Minz, Gujarat Giants Cricketer, Survives Road Accident Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2024

Days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper Robin Minz met with a road accident. The 2022 IPL champions secured the services of the talented 21-year-old cricketer for INR 3.6 crore during the December player auction in Dubai, UAE. (More Cricket News)
Confirming the reports of the accident, Robin Minz's father Francis Xavier, a retired army man who now works on the security team, said Sunday that the cricketer "is recovering well." The youngster had returned to his hometown after playing in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final for Jharkhand against Karnataka at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur.
The left-handed batter hit a century (137 off 216) to help Jharkhand post 362 but his effort went in vain as Karnataka, who scored 405 in their first innings, booked a semi-final spot thanks to first innings lead.
“Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” PTI quoted Francis as saying. According to reports, Robin Minz met with the accident on Saturday as his bike made contact with an oncoming motorcycle.
Hailed as the left-handed Chris Gayle, the youngster entered the IPL auction with a base price of INR 20 lakh. But he managed to trigger a bidding war, involving Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The Titans eventually won it, making Robin the first Adivasi to become an IPL player. The Minz family ailed from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district.
Notably, in the run-up to the auction, MS Dhoni had promised Francis Xavier that his son would get a place in the CSK squad "if no one picks him"; the discussion reportedly happened when the two met at Ranchi airport.
Robin Minz was scheduled to join Gujarat Titan’s pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad. "We have been told that his bike has been damaged a bit but Minz is under no danger and he should be out of hospital very soon,” a JSCA official told PTI.
The 17th edition of IPL is scheduled to start on March 22 with a clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first 21 games on February 22.
In a release, the cash-rich cricket board said that "as in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India.
"Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks," it added. "Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates."
The Shubman Gill-led Titans will start their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 24. Pandya, who helped the Titans to the IPL triumph in 2022, returned to his former team in a high-profile trade deal.
Gujarat Titans Squad For IPL 2024
Wicketkeepers: Mathew Wade (AUS), Wriddiman Saha, Robin Minz;
Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller (SA), Abhinav Manohar, Kane Williamson (NZ), Sai Sudharsan;
All-rounders: Rashid Khan (AFG), Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Darshan Nalkande, Shahrukh Khan;
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Josh Little (IRE), R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad (AFG), Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson (AUS).