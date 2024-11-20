Global Super League 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads, Venue, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Global Super League (GSL) is all set to get underway on November 27, with the final of the competition to be played on December 8. (More Cricket News)
The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the 11-match tournament, and the T20 event will consist of top teams from England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The hosts Amazon Warriors were crowned the champions of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 and were the 2024 season runners up.
Here is all you need to know about the Global Super League 2024
Global Super League 2024 Teams
- Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies)
- Hampshire Hawks (England)
- Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan)
- Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh)
- Victoria (Australia)
Global Super League 2024 Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Dwaine Pretorius, Hassan Khan, Imran Tahir (C), Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Mark Deyal, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Shamar Springer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Hampshire Hawks: Chris Wood, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Ali Orr, Sonny Baker, Tom Prest, Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Benny Howell and Fletcha Middleton
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Hafeez, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas.
Rangpur Riders: Afif Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Harmeet Singh, Kamrul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan Sohan (C) (WK), Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Wayne Madsen, Zak Chappell.
Victoria: Blake McDonald, Callum Stow, Carmi Le Roux, Corey Anderson (C), David Moody, Farzan Chowna, Jahmar Hamilton, Joe Clarke, Juanoy Drysdale, Jon Wells, Karima Gore, Max Birthesal, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Scott Edwards (WK).
Global Super League 2024 Schedule
Global Super League 2024 Live Streaming
The broadcast and live streaming details of Global Super League 2024 matches in India is yet to be announced.
The games of the 2024 edition of the Global Super League will get underway at 4.30 am IST from November 27 to December 8.