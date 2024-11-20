Cricket

Global Super League 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Squads, Venue, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the 11-match tournament, and the T20 event will consist of top teams from England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Guyana Amazon Warriors

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
guyana-amazon-warriors-caribbean-premier-league-x
Guyana Amazon Warriors Photo: X | Amazon Warriors
info_icon

The Global Super League (GSL) is all set to get underway on November 27, with the final of the competition to be played on December 8. (More Cricket News)

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the 11-match tournament, and the T20 event will consist of top teams from England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The hosts Amazon Warriors were crowned the champions of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 and were the 2024 season runners up. 

Here is all you need to know about the Global Super League 2024 

Global Super League 2024 Teams

- Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies)

- Hampshire Hawks (England)

- Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan)

- Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh)

- Victoria (Australia)

Global Super League 2024 Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Dwaine Pretorius, Hassan Khan, Imran Tahir (C), Keemo Paul, Kevlon Anderson, Mark Deyal, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Shamar Springer, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Hampshire Hawks: Chris Wood, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Ali Orr, Sonny Baker, Tom Prest, Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Benny Howell and Fletcha Middleton

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Hafeez, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas.

Rangpur Riders: Afif Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Harmeet Singh, Kamrul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan Sohan (C) (WK), Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Wayne Madsen, Zak Chappell.

Victoria: Blake McDonald, Callum Stow, Carmi Le Roux, Corey Anderson (C), David Moody, Farzan Chowna, Jahmar Hamilton, Joe Clarke, Juanoy Drysdale, Jon Wells, Karima Gore, Max Birthesal, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Scott Edwards (WK).

Global Super League 2024 Schedule

Global Super League 2024 Live Streaming

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of Global Super League 2024 in India?

The broadcast and live streaming details of Global Super League 2024 matches in India is yet to be announced.

The games of the 2024 edition of the Global Super League will get underway at 4.30 am IST from November 27 to December 8.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. Leicester City Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  2. Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  3. 'Enigma' Erling Haaland Offers Too Much Threat To Be Left Out, Says Ex-City Defender Danny Mills
  4. Julian Nagelsmann Frustrated As Germany Denied Win: 'We Can Do Things Better'
  5. Serie A Club Genoa Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Head Coach
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  2. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  2. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  3. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  4. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  5. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  5. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood