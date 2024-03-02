In a move that took many by surprise, former India cricketer and East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Saturday (March 2, 2024) that he wishes to leave politics to focus on the sport. (More Cricket News)

"I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!" Gambhir wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).