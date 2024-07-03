Cricket

Former England Captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott Reveals He Has Throat Cancer For The Second Time, Will Undergo Surgery

Boycott was famous for giving the nickname of 'Prince of Calcutta' to Indian batting icon, Sourav Ganguly

England batting great Sir Geoffrey Boycott is diagnosed with cancer yet again. Photo: File
Former England captain and legendary cricket player Sir Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time and will undergo a surgery for the same in two weeks time. (More Cricket News)

“In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation. From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best,” as per a statement quoted by The Telegraph.

The 83-year-old was first diagnosed with Cancer back in 2002 and was informed by the doctors that he had minimal time to live if he did not undergo a treatment. Boycott underwent 35 chemotherapy sessions and made a remarkable recovery with his wife and daughter's support.

Talking about his cricketing career, Boycott has represented England the Yorkshire cricket county club. He has scored 151 FC tons and played in 108 Tests for the Three Lions.

Boycott retired in 1982 and was a renowned commentator post his cricketing career. Boycott was famous for giving the nickname of 'Prince of Calcutta' to Indian batting icon, Sourav Ganguly.

The England great will undergo surgery in two weeks time and will hope that he can avoid radio and chemotherapy sessions.

