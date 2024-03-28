Cricket

Experts Want Players To Fail: R Ashwin Answers Michael Vaughan's Query On Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Australian legend Adam Gilchrist on their Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel were discussing India's upcoming tour to Australia with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Outlook Sports Desk
R Ashwin (R) with Yashasvi Jaiswal Photo: X/@BCCI
With the schedule for the upcoming Border Gavaskar series, arguably the most high profile Test series in recent times, out recently, a little bit of buzz has shifted from the Indian Premier League to the longest format of the game. (More Cricket News)

India have won the Border Gavaskar Trophy the last four times, including back-to-back away series victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21. - ICC
India Vs Australia Tests: Border-Gavaskar Trophy To Start On Nov 22 - Check Schedule

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While discussing, Vaughan talked about young Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal and asked Ashwin about how he would fare Down Under.

Ashwin, in his inimitable style, sniggered at the question and then went on to question the attitude of experts, who he said wanted a young player to fail.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
India Vs England, Test Series 2024 Stats: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin Take Individual Honours

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This is one part of the narrative that I genuinely laugh at," stated the Indian spinner.

"In India especially, you have lots of experts saying about someone who has sort of burst onto the scene. Hey, but hang on, let's wait and see how he performs in Australia, in South Africa, in England. I find it ridiculously funny," he added.

"Because unless and until you want somebody to fail, you wouldn't say something like that. You're looking forward to somebody failing," Ashwin said on the YouTube channel.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, March 9, 2024. - (AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia)
Don't Retire, Ravichandran Ashwin! Collective Plea From Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble

BY PTI

Ashwin then went on to sing praises of Jaiswal and said that failures will only make his Rajasthan Royals teammate a better player.

Ashwin said: "Somebody like Yashasvi is a natural, gifted ball-striker. He is somebody who, whatever he has touched, has turned into gold... I think in Australia, or wherever it is, Yashasvi has the tools to be successful. But he is also going to go through the journey of learning something valuable. He will have failures and he will learn the valuable lessons. I think he is going to be double the player than what he is right now."

Jaiswal has had a fantastic start to his Test career and currently has over a thousand runs with an average of over 68. His 712-run series against England recently made him only the second Indian to score more than 700 runs in a Test series. However, before that, Jaiswal had a tough Test series in South Africa where he scored just 50 runs in four inning.

