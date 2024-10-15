England Vs West Indies Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W Field First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and decided to field first in match No.20 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 15. (Streaming|More Cricket News)
ENG-W Vs WI-W Playing XIs
England: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Explaining why she chose to field, Matthews said: "We're going to have a bowl first. Have been successful doing that in the tournament. Want to go out there and play good cricket. Two changes. Nation comes in. One other player comes in."
Her opposite number Knight said: "It's our first game here but we've been good at adapting, so hope we'll be able to do that. Simple for us: win and we go through. WI have been playing really well so it's going to be a tough test. One change: Alice comes back in."