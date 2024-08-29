England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's

Welcome to the live coverage and ball-by-ball commentary of the first day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord’s in London on Thursday, August 29. (Streaming|More Cricket News)
England have named their XI for the Test, and have replaced the injured Mark Wood with Nottinghamshire’s Olly Stone.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have also confirmed their XI, with Lahiru Kumara coming in for left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando.
England XI: Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake