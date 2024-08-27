Cricket

England Selector Luke Wright Backs Jonny Bairstow To Bounce Back

Bairstow has missed out on England's first white-ball series since the T20 World Cup, with fellow veteran campaigners Chris Jordan and Moeen Ali also left out

Jonny Bairstow-England-cricket
Jonny Bairstow was left out of England's squad
Jonny Bairstow must recapture his pre-injury form if he is to regain his place in the England white-ball set-up.  (More Cricket News)

That is according to England's chief selector, Luke Wright, following the decision to leave Bairstow out of the squad to face Australia in a limited-overs series next month.

But Wright says the door remains open for Bairstow, if the 34-year-old can play his way back into the form he showed before sustaining a broken leg while golfing in 2022.

England duo Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali - null
Veterans Axed, Five Uncapped Players Called Up For England's White-ball Series Against Australia

BY Stats Perform

"One of Jonny's great strengths is how much he wants to play," said Wright. "He's hugely disappointed.

"We just want him back to being one of the best players in the world. He had that horrific injury, and that’s been the message. Can we get you back to where you were pre-injury?

"He understands that. He doesn’t like it. One thing Jonny will do is fight back, and I hope he does and gets himself back in the team."

Wright is hoping the refreshing of England's squad in the wake of their T20 World Cup disappointment helps spur Jos Buttler's team on, with coach Matthew Mott having also left after that tournament.

"The one thing we don't lack in England is the amount of talent that's around," Wright said.

"More than anything, the character these young players show in taking the game on.

"What a great time to be in English cricket."

England's Test team, meanwhile, have made one alteration to the team that featured in the first match against Sri Lanka, ahead of the second contest of the series, with Olly Stone replacing the injured Mark Wood.

