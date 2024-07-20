ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics

England players leave the pitch at end of play during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Kavem Hodge walks off after being dismissed by England's Chris Woakes during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Kavem Hodge celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing West Indies Alick Athanaze, right, during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ben Stokes appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies Kavem Hodge during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies Alick Athanaze celebrates half century during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Mark Wood reacts during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Shoaib Bashir bowls during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
England's Ollie Pope fields during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, left, plays a shot during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.