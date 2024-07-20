Cricket

ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics

Kavem Hodge became the first ever player from Dominica to score a Test century for West Indies as he led his team's revival in the second Test against England. Hodge's 120 and Alick Athanaze's 89 formed the bedrock of West Indies' reply of English first innings total of 416. At Stumps on Day 2, West Indies were trailing by just 65 runs with a set duo of Jason Holder and Joshua De Silva on crease.