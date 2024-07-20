Cricket

ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics

Kavem Hodge became the first ever player from Dominica to score a Test century for West Indies as he led his team's revival in the second Test against England. Hodge's 120 and Alick Athanaze's 89 formed the bedrock of West Indies' reply of English first innings total of 416. At Stumps on Day 2, West Indies were trailing by just 65 runs with a set duo of Jason Holder and Joshua De Silva on crease.

England Vs West Indies 2nd Test match Day 2 | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England players leave the pitch at end of play during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

2/11
Kavem Hodge walks off after being dismissed by Chris Woakes
Kavem Hodge walks off after being dismissed by Chris Woakes | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Kavem Hodge walks off after being dismissed by England's Chris Woakes during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

3/11
Kavem Hodge celebrates his century
Kavem Hodge celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Kavem Hodge celebrates after scoring a century during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

4/11
Ben Stokes celebrates Alick Athanazes wicket
Ben Stokes celebrates Alick Athanaze's wicket | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after dismissing West Indies Alick Athanaze, right, during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

5/11
Englands Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ben Stokes appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies Kavem Hodge during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

6/11
Alick Athanaze celebrates his half century
Alick Athanaze celebrates his half century | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies Alick Athanaze celebrates half century during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

7/11
Englands Mark Wood
England's Mark Wood | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Mark Wood reacts during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

8/11
Shoaib Bashir bowls against West Indies
Shoaib Bashir bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Shoaib Bashir bowls during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

9/11
Englands Ollie Pope
England's Ollie Pope | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

England's Ollie Pope fields during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

10/11
Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot against England
Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, left, plays a shot during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

11/11
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during day two of the second Test between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge cricket ground, Nottingham, England.

