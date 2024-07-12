Cricket

ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: England Close In On Innings Victory As West Indies’ Batting Fails Again - In Pics

After bundling out West Indies for just 121, England scored 371, thanks to knocks Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. The visitors, batting second, yet again, failed to come to the party as James Anderson, in his last innings bowling for England has picked up two while Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson picked up two apiece. The day belonged to England and the hosts will look to close the game in the morning session on Day 3.