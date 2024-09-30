Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics

Australia's Josh Inglis bats during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
Australia's Steven Smith bats during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
Australia's Travis Head bats during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates stumping the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
Australia look at a review of a wicket during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
England's Ben Duckett in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
England's Harry Brook celebrates his 50 during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
England's Harry Brook in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
Australia's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.
England's Phil Salt in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.