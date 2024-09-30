Cricket

Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics

The rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the fifth ODI to clinch the series 3-2 on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol’s County Ground. No more play was possible with Australia winning by 49 runs under the DLS method. The teams entered the final ODI tied at 2-2 and the match would have been abandoned as a no-result, with the series ending 2-2, if Australia had not batted for 20 overs.