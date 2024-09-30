Cricket

Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics

The rain arrived too late for England as Australia won the fifth ODI to clinch the series 3-2 on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Australia finished on 165-2 in 20.4 overs, appearing to be comfortably on track to reaching the original winning target of 310 before rain stopped play at Bristol’s County Ground. No more play was possible with Australia winning by 49 runs under the DLS method. The teams entered the final ODI tied at 2-2 and the match would have been abandoned as a no-result, with the series ending 2-2, if Australia had not batted for 20 overs.

England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia's Josh Inglis bats | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia's Josh Inglis bats during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

2/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI:
England vs Australia 5th ODI: | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia's Steven Smith bats during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

3/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australias Travis Head plays a shot
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia's Travis Head plays a shot | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia's Travis Head bats during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

4/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australias Josh Inglis celebrates stumping the wicket of Englands Jacob Bethell
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates stumping the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia's Josh Inglis celebrates stumping the wicket of England's Jacob Bethell during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

5/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia look at a review of a wicket
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia look at a review of a wicket | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia look at a review of a wicket during the fifth one day international match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

6/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Englands Ben Duckett in action
England vs Australia 5th ODI: England's Ben Duckett in action | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Ben Duckett in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

7/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Englands Harry Brook celebrates his 50
England vs Australia 5th ODI: England's Harry Brook celebrates his 50 | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook celebrates his 50 during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

8/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Englands Harry Brook in action
England vs Australia 5th ODI: England's Harry Brook in action | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Harry Brook in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

9/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australias Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Englands Will Jacks
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Australia's Aaron Hardie, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

10/10
England vs Australia 5th ODI: Englands Phil Salt in action
England vs Australia 5th ODI: England's Phil Salt in action | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

England's Phil Salt in action during the fifth one day international match between England and Australia, at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Complete Fifty Runs In Third Over; IND - 51/0, BAN - 233/10
  3. Virat Scores In Every Match, Babar Scores In No Match: PAK Great Calls Comparison 'Pointless'
  4. Rohit Sharma Vs Mohammed Siraj: Watch Whose Catch Was Better As Both Fly To Dismiss Bangladesh Batters
  5. Canada Vs Oman, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  2. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
  3. Premier League: Coach Ange Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Tottenham After Statement Win
  4. Man United 0-3 Tottenham: 'Indisciplined' Man Utd Never Recovered From Early Setback, Says Ten Hag
  5. Napoli 2-0 Monza: Politano And Kvaratskhelia Propel Hosts To Serie A Summit
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit
  2. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
  3. 'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Hearing Today, Medics Hold Torch Rallies Across Kolkata
  5. In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions
Entertainment News
  1. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  2. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  3. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  4. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  5. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  3. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  4. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut, Kills Hamas Leader In Lebanon| Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  2. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  4. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Scorpio October 2024 Horoscope: Reveal Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For This Month
  6. Libra October 2024 Horoscope: Know The Monthly Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  8. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign