Delhi Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

Delhi will host Jharkhand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their Elite Group D, Round 5 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season from Wednesday, November 13 onwards. Watch the Indian domestic cricket match live on TV and online. (More Cricket News)
The home team lost its previous clash against Chandigarh by nine wickets in Chandigarh. The visitors were bowled out for 276 runs in the first innings and the home team replied with a 324-run total. Delhi then were dismissed for 250, setting a 203-run target which Chandigarh chased down with ease, losing just one wicket. Delhi are in fourth place in Group D after four matches with 11 points.
As for Jharkhand, they played out a draw with Saurashtra in their last encounter. The side currently sits in the sixth spot among the eight teams in Group D, with seven points.
Delhi Vs Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: Squads
Delhi: Anuj Rawat(w), Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh(c), Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Siddhant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Hrithik Shokeen, Himanshu Chauhan, Pranshu Vijayran, Mayank Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra, Money Grewal, Gagan Vats, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik.
Jharkhand: Nazim Siddiquie, Sharandeep Singh Bhatia, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Suraj, Virat Singh(c), Robin Minz(w), Anukul Roy, Manishi, Vivekanand Tiwari, Vikas Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Sudip Chatterjee, Supriyo Chakraborty, Shubham Kumar Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Aryaman Sen, Aditya Chandresh Singh.
Delhi Vs Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Delhi vs Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy match be played?
The Delhi vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi between Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (starting at 9:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 16.
Where will the Delhi vs Jharkhand, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live streamed?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.