Delhi Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match

The home team lost its previous clash against Chandigarh by nine wickets in Chandigarh. The visitors were bowled out for 276 runs in the first innings and the home team replied with a 324-run total. Delhi then were dismissed for 250, setting a 203-run target which Chandigarh chased down with ease, losing just one wicket. Delhi are in fourth place in Group D after four matches with 11 points.