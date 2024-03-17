Sophie Molineux entered the Women's Premier League 2024 final with nine wickets, and 10th in the list of the wicket-takers. After her first over, the Aussie all-rounder climbed to the top of the charts with 12 wickets. Three wickets in the space of four balls, and Royal Challengers Bangalore suddenly became the favourites against Delhi Capitals. (Match Blog | Cricket News)
Delhi Capitals, the designated hosts of the title showdown at Arun Jaitley Stadium, got off a flier. Batting first, skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma added 64 runs in just seven overs with the Indian openers already on 44 off 27, laced with three sixes and a couple of fours. Delhi were primed for a massive total.
Advertisement
But the introduction of Molineux, a bowling allrounder, into the attack put a brake on Delhi Capitals' charge. Shafali Verma looked to dismiss the first ball out of the ground but ended up holing out at deep mid-wicket, caught by Wareham.
Entered Jemimah Rodrigues, and the Indian star missed the flight of the tossed-up delivery. Result, bowled and a second-ball duck. Alice Capsey joined Lanning in the middle, and she bravely tried to sweep. But the English all-rounder ended up her leg stump.
Three wickets and one run in the over. Delhi were reeling at 65/3 in the eighth over. Watch her dream over here:
Advertisement
A couple of overs later, Shreyanka Patil trapped Meg Lanning, confirmed by the three reds that blinked upon review by the Aussie great. The veteran opener, having witnessed her team's top over collapse, walked back for run-a-ball 23.
At the time of filing the report, Delhi were five down for 80 runs in 13.1 overs with South African Marizanne Kapp becoming Asha Sobhana's wicket.
Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are chasing a maiden Women's Premier League title. Smriti Mandhana's RCB stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to set up a final date with last season's finalists.