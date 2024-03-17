Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live: DC Bat First Against RCB; Check Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2024 Final match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for a new WPL winner as last year's runner-ups DC-W face RCB-W in this edition's final. Meg Lanning has won many international trophies as captain of the Australia Women's team but in franchise cricket she has none. Throughout the tournament, she and her teammates performed well, and now is the time to capitalize on that success. RCB fans are going to be in a huge number at the stadium albeit it being the home venue for the Capitals. Get ready for an epic summit clash of the WPL 2024. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs RCB-W WPL Final match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Advertisement
Pitch Report
The pitch number 5 has been used four times before and a low-scoring match is expected, hence every run is important in this summit clash. The surface looks dry and seam movement is expected. The square boundaries are 55 metres each and the straight one is 65 metres.
Advertisement
What Captains Speak
Meg Lanning | DC-W Captain: We'll bat tonight because we believe it gives us the best chance of winning the game. The pitch seems terrific, and we'll need to bat well. What has happened previously is immaterial; we are up against a fantastic squad and must perform well. We are going with the same team.
Smriti Mandhana | RCB Captain: We would have batted first as well, but I believe it does not go well; we will need to bowl effectively, keep to our plans, and play some decent cricket. We've had a lot of ups and downs thus far, but we need to perform at our peak tonight. This is the fourth match on the same pitch; the last game was played slowly. We have one change: Meghana comes in for Disha Karat.
Toss Update
Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh