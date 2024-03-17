Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live: DC Bat First Against RCB; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2024 Final match between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for a new WPL winner as last year's runner-ups DC-W face RCB-W in this edition's final. Meg Lanning has won many international trophies as captain of the Australia Women's team but in franchise cricket she has none. Throughout the tournament, she and her teammates performed well, and now is the time to capitalize on that success. RCB fans are going to be in a huge number at the stadium albeit it being the home venue for the Capitals. Get ready for an epic summit clash of the WPL 2024. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs RCB-W WPL Final match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)