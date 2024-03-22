Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) at the toss ahead of the their IPL 2024 match in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: Screengrab (IPL)

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) at the toss ahead of the their IPL 2024 match in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: Screengrab (IPL)