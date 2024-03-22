Cricket

CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Captaincy Debut, Bengaluru Bat First

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 season opener at Chepauk, Chennai. Check playing XIs

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Screengrab%20(IPL)
Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) at the toss ahead of the their IPL 2024 match in Chennai on March 22, 2024. Photo: Screengrab (IPL)
info_icon

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, leading a star-studded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) featuring the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Moeen Ali in the 2024 season lung opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Chepauk, Chennai. The batting talent did the honours of spinning the coin, but lost his first toss as his rival number Faf du Plessis called it right and opted bat first. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

CSK have dominated this blockbuster fixture, winning 20 out of 31 played so far. And Gaikwad will look to start his captaincy reign with a win. In the Faf du Plessis-led RCB, however, the five-time champions will face a litmus test. RCB have often been levelled the eternal bridesmaids of the world's richest T20 cricket league, still carrying an empty cabinet trophy. In Chennai, RCB have won only once, way back in 2008.

Advertisement

But RCB have always been one of the title contenders, every single season. This time too, they boast a squad capable of lifting the trophy. One player in focus is their former captain, Virat Kohli. A powerful knock from the batting great, who was making a return, would set the tone.

Indian Premier League 2024. - (Photo : IPL)
IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Matches On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With that, here's a look at the playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.

Advertisement

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

"Feel privledged [to be leading CSK]," said Gaikwad at the toss. "But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year. Everyone is experienced here"

Faf du Plessis, who had earlier turned for CSK, expressed hailed the Chennai fans. "First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB," the South African said. "Hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team."

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads