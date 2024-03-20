IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Matches On TV And Online

The highly anticipated 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on March 22, Friday at M. A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a team that is desperate to win their maiden trophy, particularly after their female counterparts won the 2024 WPL title. (More Cricket News)
IPL 2024 will witness cricket stars from around the globe crossing swords against each other. This year, a lot has changed. The 2023 ICC World Cup winner Australia's captain Pat Cummins is now leading the SunRisers Hyderabad. India's skipper Rohit Sharma has been replaced by Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians for captaincy. Mohammad Shami is out of the league due to injury. Dinesh Karthik will be playing his final IPL season, while Mitchell Starc is making a comeback after a gap of 9 years and many more.
Advertisement
Last year, the defending champions Gujarat Titans were unable to overcome the challenge posed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side in the summit clash, losing the match by 5 wickets in the DLS method. CSK equalled the record for the most IPL title wins with Mumbai Indians, who were eliminated in the second playoff after being defeated by the Titans by a massive 62 runs.
Meanwhile, RCB led by Faf du Plessis once again continued their winless streaking in 2023. They were knocked out by the Hardik Pandya's team in the last group-stage match. This year, let's see if the WPL's trophy in RCB's cabinet brings good luck or if once again someone else grabs the silverware
Advertisement
Where to watch IPL 2024 matches on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League matches will be telecasted live by Star Sports channels.
In Pakistan, there will be no live streaming of IPL matches.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live.
Where to watch IPL 2024 matches online?
The live streaming of Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website.
In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule:
March 22: CSK vs RCB in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
March 23: PBKS vs DC at 3:30 PM IST, KKR vs SRH at 7:30 PM IST
March 24: RR vs LSG at 3:30 PM IST in Jaipur and GT vs MI at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
March 25: RCB vs PBKS at 7:30 PM IST in Bengaluru
March 26: CSK vs GT at 7:30 PM IST in Chennai
March 27: SRH vs MI at 7:30 PM IST in Hyderabad
March 28: RR vs DC at 7:30 PM IST in Jaipur
March 29: RCB vs KKR at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru
Advertisement
March 30: LSG vs PBKS at 7:30 in Lucknow
March 31: GT vs SRH at 3:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad and DC vs CSK at 7:30 in Visakhapatnam
April 1: MI vs RR at 7:30 PM IST in Mumbai
April 2: RCB vs LSG at 7:30 PM IST in Bengaluru
April 3: DC vs KKR at 7:30 PM IST in Visakhapatnam
April 4: GT vs PBKS at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad
April 5: SRH vs CSK at 7:30 PM IST in Hyderabad
April 6: RR vs RCB at 7:30 PM IST in Jaipur
April 7: MI vs DC at 3:30 PM IST in Mumbai and LSG vs GT at 7:30 PM IST in Lucknow
Advertisement
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.