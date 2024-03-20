IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Matches On TV And Online

IPL 2024 will witness cricket stars from around the globe crossing swords against each other. This year, a lot has changed. The 2023 ICC World Cup winner Australia's captain Pat Cummins is now leading the SunRisers Hyderabad. India's skipper Rohit Sharma has been replaced by Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians for captaincy. Mohammad Shami is out of the league due to injury. Dinesh Karthik will be playing his final IPL season, while Mitchell Starc is making a comeback after a gap of 9 years and many more.