Canada Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 T20I Tri-Series: CAN In Spot Of Bother After Losing Three Quick Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of the Canada vs Nepal, 2024 Canada T20I Tri-Series match 3 taking place at 9:30 PM IST at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground in King City, Canada on September 30, Monday. The hosts won their opening match by 14 runs against Nepal. Meanwhile Oman faced a 37-run loss to Nepal in their first game of the sereis. It is time when Canada will seek a double win at home turf while Oman will fight for their first victory