"The League is delighted to deliver fans a schedule of 44 blockbuster matches for KFC BBL|14. This is a brilliant schedule for fans, with uninterrupted action every night of the regular season and all the marquee games our fans love. We also can't wait to welcome back members of the Australian Test team once again in January, taking advantage of a bigger window following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series," Cricket Australia's General Manager Alistair Dobson was quoted in a release from CA as saying.