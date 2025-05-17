Bangladesh Vs UAE, 1st T20I Highlights: BAN Beat UAE By 27 Runs

Parvez Hossain Emon raises his arms in triumph as he brings up a stunning maiden T20I century with a calm dab to square leg. The crowd in Sharjah erupts, rising to their feet in appreciation of a truly special knock. With this hundred, Emon joins an elite club, becoming only the second Bangladeshi batter after the great Tamim Iqbal — who achieved the milestone against Oman in the 2016 T20 World Cup — to notch up a century in men’s T20 Internationals.