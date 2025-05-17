Bangladesh Vs UAE, 1st T20I Highlights: BAN Beat UAE By 27 Runs

BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Live Score: Welcome!
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: Squads
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, Mahedi Hasan
United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: Streaming Info
Bangladesh are playing UAE ahead of their tour to Pakistan which was originally scheduled from May 25 to June 3. However, there is no clarity on the revised schedule for Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan even though report suggest it will go ahead.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: UAE Opt To Bowl
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Zuhaib, Matiullah Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 10/0 (1)
Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon stride out to open the innings for Bangladesh. Tanzid takes strike, looking composed at the crease, while Emon readies himself at the non-striker’s end. For UAE, it will be Dhruv Parashar who begins proceedings with the new ball, hoping to make an early impact with his opening spell.
A boundary and a maximum for Tanzid.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 49/1 (5)
Breakthrough for UAE! Matiullah strikes in his very first over with a clever delivery outside off. Tanzid Hasan (10) went chasing after a widish fuller ball, but only managed an under-edge. Keeper Chopra dived low to his left and took a sharp catch, handing UAE an early wicket.
However Parvez Hossain continued to strike ball with flurry of boundaries and maximums in the fifth over.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 103/2 (10)
Hammered straight down the ground for four! Parvez Hossain Emon brings up his maiden T20I fifty in emphatic fashion. A quicker delivery in the slot outside off, Emon stood tall and drilled it powerfully past the bowler, beating long-off with ease. A commanding stroke to mark a memorable milestone.
Bangladesh are closing towards a big score.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 134/4 (15)
High and handsome! Parvez Hossain Emon launches another one into the night sky! It was tossed up slower and wide outside off, and Emon, in supreme touch, danced down the track, got to the pitch of it, and swung hard. Despite not middling it perfectly, he generated enough height and power to clear the long-on boundary comfortably.
That’s his seventh six of the innings — a sensational feat that sees him equal Rishad Hossain’s record for the most sixes in a T20I innings by a Bangladeshi batter. A breathtaking knock that’s rewriting the record books!
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 185/6 (19)
Parvez Hossain Emon raises his arms in triumph as he brings up a stunning maiden T20I century with a calm dab to square leg. The crowd in Sharjah erupts, rising to their feet in appreciation of a truly special knock. With this hundred, Emon joins an elite club, becoming only the second Bangladeshi batter after the great Tamim Iqbal — who achieved the milestone against Oman in the 2016 T20 World Cup — to notch up a century in men’s T20 Internationals.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN 191/7 (20)
Riding on fine century by Parvez Hossain Emon (100 of 54 deliveries) Bangladesh have managed to post 191/7 in their respective 20 overs. Apart from Emon none of the Bangladeshi batters managed to cross 20 runs mark.
Foe UAE, Muhammad Jawadullah was the star with ball as he claimed four wickets for just 21 runs.
For now, United Arab Emirates need 192 runs to win the match.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: UAE 40/1 (3.4)
Muhammad Zohaib and Muhammad Waseem got their team off to a steady and confident start. Facing the new ball with composure, the duo combined responsibility with aggression, carefully picking their moments to attack. Zohaib, on strike, looked sharp against Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s opening burst, while Waseem supported well from the other end. Together, they negotiated the early overs brilliantly and stitched a promising 40-run partnership to lay a solid foundation.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: Tanvir Leaks 14 Runs
Tanvir Islam came to bowl his second over after an economical first over and leaked 14 runs, including three boundaries. Rahul Chopra and Muhammad Waseem are forming a partnership, and the duo is looking solid to carry on the UAE innings from here.
UAE - 91/2 (9)
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: UAE 132/4 (14)
Tanzim Hasan Shakib removed the dangerous looking UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem after he samshed 54 off 39 deliveries, However, Asif Khan the next batter soon came to rescue and collected few boundaries to maintain the required run rate.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: UAE 157/7 (18)
UAE fumble in the end of the inning as they lose three quick wickets as Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman strike too key Bangladesh ahead.
UAE need 35 in 12 deliveries.
BAN vs UAE 1st T2OI Highlights: BAN beat UAE by 27 runs
Bangladesh clinched a 27-run victory in a tense finish, turning the tide dramatically after being on the back foot at the halfway mark of UAE’s chase. While Muhammad Waseem anchored with a classy fifty and Asif Khan briefly sparked hope with a brutal cameo, the rest of the UAE lineup faltered against the precision of Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
The turning point came when Rahul Chopra threw away his wicket just after Asif had launched Mahedi Hasan for three sixes in a row. From a comfortable position, the collapse began, and Bangladesh pounced with disciplined pace bowling. UAE’s inexperience showed, while Bangladesh’s class prevailed.
That's all from our side from the first T2OI of two match series between Bangladesh and UAE. Visitors took the lead 1-0 after beating UAE in the first match by 27 runs.
