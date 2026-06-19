BAN Vs AUS Highlights, 2nd T20I: Renshaw Stars As Australia Seal Series In Thrilling Fashion | BAN 189/6 (20)

Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Greetings
Hello cricket fans! We're back with another live blog of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia in Chattogram. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs Australia
Format: Twenty-Twenty
Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Date & Time: June 19, 1:30 pm IST
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nasum Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Changes From The 1st T20I
Two changes for the home team. Shoriful Islam and Shak Mahedi miss out. Nahid Rana and Nasum come in to replace them. And for the visitors, Xavier Bartlett is replaced by Aaron Hardie.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Game On!
The action is ready to begin! Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis walk out to open the innings, with Marsh taking guard at the striker’s end. The fielders are in place, the crowd is settling in, and the new ball is about to do its thing. Nasum Ahmed has the ball in hand and will charge in with the first over of the contest. A cracking start awaits!
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Massive Start For The Aussies! AUS 13/0 (1/20)
Australia clinches thirteen runs in the first over of the game with two boundaries from both the skippers on the pitch and one no-ball.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Marsh Owns The Second! AUS 27/0 (2/20)
Starting the over with a four, Marsh completely owns this one for his team scoring three boundaries against Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: THAT'S OUT! Inglis goes for 11! AUS 30/1 (2.4/20)
Massive appeal and given! Flighted a fuller length ball angling in on middle-leg, gets down on one knee to play the slog sweep, does not connect and thuds the front pad. Inglis has a quick chat with Marsh and opts to review it. Ultra Edge confirms no bat is involved. Ball tracking is coming up next. Pitching outside off, impact in line and just clipping the side of the leg stump. Australia retain their review but lose their first wicket.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: THAT'S ANOTHER ONE! Cooper Connolly comes and goes! AUS 31/2 (3.2/20)
Edged and taken at slip, Saif takes a stunner! A touch fuller angling away on the fifth stump channel, 144.6 kph, plays the expansive cover drive and gets the thickish outside edge to the left of Saif at slip. The fielder times his dive and holds onto it; brilliant reflex!
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IT'S THE CAPTAIN HIMSELF, Marsh OUT for 20! AUS 44/3 (6/20)
Fizz strikes! Shortish length ball on the stumps line, off-cutter ball, Marsh plays the slog stroke half-heartedly across the line and miscues it towards midwicket. Saif Hassan tracks back following the trajectory of the ball, dives in and gobbles it up. Brilliant stuff from Bangladesh!
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 91/3 (10)
Australia have shifted into top gear at the halfway mark, smashing 19 runs off the over to seize complete control of the innings. Matt Renshaw and Tim David are dealing in boundaries, with the latter unleashing his trademark power-hitting to keep Bangladesh under immense pressure. Renshaw has played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike and punishing anything loose. After a slightly cautious start, the visitors are now flying at over nine runs an over, and with David looking dangerous on 29 off just 12 balls, Bangladesh desperately need a breakthrough before the death overs arrive.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 147/4 (15)
Bangladesh finally have the breakthrough they were craving as Abdul Gaffar Saqlain ends Tim David's destructive stay at the crease. The Australian power-hitter looked set for an even bigger finish after blasting 45 off just 26 balls, but a cleverly disguised slower delivery induced a mistimed cut shot that was safely taken in the deep. Despite the wicket, Australia remain firmly in control at 147/4 after 15 overs. Matt Renshaw continues to anchor the innings with a well-made 57.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 154/5 (16)
Bangladesh continue to chip away at the wickets as Nasum Ahmed strikes at a crucial moment. Nikhil Chaudhary opted for the review after being trapped in front, but ball-tracking confirmed the on-field decision, with the delivery going on to hit middle stump. It has been an excellent spell from Nasum, who finishes with impressive figures of 2/27 from his four overs. Despite the wicket, Australia remain in a strong position at 154/5, thanks largely to Matt Renshaw's superb 61. The next few overs will be crucial as Bangladesh look to restrict the visitors, while Australia push for a total beyond 180.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS 196/6 (20)
Australia wrap the first innings with a decent score on the board for Bangladesh, not losing a single wicket after the sixteenth over. The Bengal tigers will look forward to chase the target in the best possible way. Matt Renshaw's 89* has put the kangaroos at ease and now the bowlers will have to do their job with the ball.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Chase Time
Chase is on at Chattogram.
Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan stride out to the middle with 197 needed for victory. Tanzid takes strike straight away, ready to set the tone for Bangladesh’s pursuit, while Saif settles in at the non-striker’s end. Aaron Hardie has the new ball in hand and will look to strike early and give Australia a spark in defence.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 42/0 (3/20)
The tigers got the perfect start of what they could wish for, Tanzid and Saif have set the tone already and will be eyeing to score more runs in the powerplay.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 48/1 (4/20)
Australia gets a breather!
Caught and bowled! Renshaw strikes once again! Slower through the air ball on the stumps line, arm ball and Tanzid plays with hard hands off the front foot, chips a straightforward catch back to the bowler
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 48/1 (4/20)
It's Renshaw's Day!
Highest Run with the Bat, Picks First Wicket as Bowler and Takes the Catch too... Renshaw excelling in every field today
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 77/2 (6.5/20)
Zampa swings it again!
Soumya tries to go big, attemps to toss the ball over the fences, misses it and hardie gets the ball in his safe hands.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 130/3 (12.5/20)
Emon departs!
Off-cutter back of a length ball outside off, Emon tries to flay this one, mistimes the stroke over the cover area. Marsh tracks back and completes the catch, keeping his composure and makes no mistake.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 136/4 (14/20)
Saif bites the dust; both set batters are back in the hut now!
Generously flighted a wide ball outside the off-side tramline, Saif stays inside the crease with no foot movement, tries to play it inside-out and clips it high in the air to the cover region. Marsh walks back a few steps and pouches it comfortably and lets out a massive roar right after completing the catch.
Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: BAN 153/5 (16.3/20)
Shamim has holed out at deep square leg!
Pace on back of a length ball on the stumps line, picks it out cleanly across the line but fails to generate enough power to clear the ropes. The sweeper fielder rushes to his right side and gathers the ball near the boundary.
Australia Won By Seven Runs
Australia sealed the three-match T20I series with a thrilling 7-run victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I, defending their total in a contest that went right down to the final ball.
Matt Renshaw starred with an unbeaten 89 and chipped in with a wicket, while Tim David's 45 provided crucial support in a match-defining partnership.
Bangladesh threatened to pull off the chase through an explosive opening stand between Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan, while Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy kept the hosts alive deep into the innings.
However, Australia held their nerve in the closing stages, with Aaron Hardie claiming two wickets, including one off the final delivery, to cap off a dramatic finish and hand the Kangaroos a 2-0 lead in the series.
That's A Wrap
That’s a wrap. We’ll be back with another live blog. Until then, bye-bye.