BAN Vs AUS Highlights, 2nd T20I: Renshaw Stars As Australia Seal Series In Thrilling Fashion | BAN 189/6 (20)

Bangladesh continue to chip away at the wickets as Nasum Ahmed strikes at a crucial moment. Nikhil Chaudhary opted for the review after being trapped in front, but ball-tracking confirmed the on-field decision, with the delivery going on to hit middle stump. It has been an excellent spell from Nasum, who finishes with impressive figures of 2/27 from his four overs. Despite the wicket, Australia remain in a strong position at 154/5, thanks largely to Matt Renshaw's superb 61. The next few overs will be crucial as Bangladesh look to restrict the visitors, while Australia push for a total beyond 180.