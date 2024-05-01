BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Team India had been a powerhouse during its tour to Bangladesh. Winning two of the five T20I series matches the team highlighted the prowess of their bowling lineup featuring the talents of Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Tripathi. The trio restricted Bangladesh to 119 runs and led India to win the rain-marred 2nd T20I match by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method. In the first match, the blue team secured victory by 44 runs, with Renuka Singh's spell of 3 wickets.