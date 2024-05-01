Cricket

BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

India is leading the five-match T20I series 2-0 against Bangladesh and now arrives the showdown that decides the champions. Here's how, when and where you can watch the 3rd T20I between India and Bangladesh women's team

BCCI Women
Action from India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match in Sylhet on April 28, 2024. Photo: BCCI Women
After two triumphant showdown the dominant India are now ready to take on host Bangladesh for the third T20I match scheduled for May 2, Thursday at the Sylhet Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Team India had been a powerhouse during its tour to Bangladesh. Winning two of the five T20I series matches the team highlighted the prowess of their bowling lineup featuring the talents of Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Tripathi. The trio restricted Bangladesh to 119 runs and led India to win the rain-marred 2nd T20I match by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method. In the first match, the blue team secured victory by 44 runs, with Renuka Singh's spell of 3 wickets.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is grappling to find a shining moment. One more loss will hand them the defeat in this ongoing T20I series. Despite Rabeya Khatun and Marufa Aketer's amazing display of 3 and 2 wickets respectively the team faced a 44-run defeat in the first match. And the seocnd match was again a lacklustre.

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I match be played?

The third T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on May 2, Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.

Weather Report:

Bangladesh, one of the worst affected countries by climate change's adverse effects, consistently witnessed above 40 degrees Celsius for most of April. Meteorologists have already termed the period the longest heatwave in the country's history, and alarmingly, May forecast predicts extreme temperatures to persist.

Bangladesh women's national cricket team. - X | Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh Cricket Board Shorten School Cricket Matches To 20 Overs Due To Heatwaves

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

